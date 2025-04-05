Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862,960.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.70. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

