Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,822.91 ($23.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,862 ($24.02). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,818.34 ($23.46), with a volume of 167,569 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Genus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Genus

Genus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,862.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,822.03.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genus had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genus plc will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Genus

In related news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 19,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.33), for a total value of £345,628.77 ($445,857.55). Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.