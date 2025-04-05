Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.86.

Several analysts recently commented on GEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.20 per share, with a total value of C$530,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Hicks bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

