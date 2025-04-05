Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $85,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 672,317 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.0% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

