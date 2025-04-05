goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $112.00. 2,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.62.

goeasy Stock Down 10.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

