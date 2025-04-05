Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 2,052,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,390,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
