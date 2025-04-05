Great Pacific Gold (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 4,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 93,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About Great Pacific Gold

(Get Free Report)

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.