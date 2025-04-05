Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.320-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Guess? also updated its FY26 guidance to $1.32-1.76 EPS.

Guess? Stock Performance

Guess? stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Guess? has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $561.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.75 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GES. UBS Group cut their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

