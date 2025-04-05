Head to Head Review: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) and AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and AppTech Payments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.55 billion 3.01 $453.60 million $1.41 18.05 AppTech Payments $365,000.00 28.40 -$18.51 million ($0.48) -0.78

Volatility and Risk

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dropbox has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dropbox and AppTech Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 2 1 0 2.33 AppTech Payments 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dropbox presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.71%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than AppTech Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 17.75% -132.63% 19.58% AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45%

Summary

Dropbox beats AppTech Payments on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.