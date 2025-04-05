Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $262,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $75.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

