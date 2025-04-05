Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

