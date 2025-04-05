Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 125 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,827,000 after buying an additional 214,497 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.20 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.