Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Sells £492,000 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.64), for a total value of £492,000 ($634,674.92).
Jonathan James Sykes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Jonathan James Sykes sold 150,000 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.58), for a total value of £300,000 ($386,996.90).
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Jonathan James Sykes sold 4,818 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.64), for a total value of £9,876.90 ($12,741.10).
Henry Boot Stock Performance
BOOT opened at GBX 208 ($2.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.66. Henry Boot PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £279.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.
Henry Boot Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $3.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 83.25%.
Henry Boot Company Profile
Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.
Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.
