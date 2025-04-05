Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). 29,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 62,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £39.13 million, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 1.46 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Site Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.85%.

In other Hercules Site Services news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984 ($12,879.26). Corporate insiders own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services plc is a leading technology enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, which joined the AIM market in February 2022. Founded in 2008 by CEO Brusk Korkmaz, Hercules provides site services to a diverse range of blue-chip clients, including Balfour Beaty, Costain, Skanska, Kier, and Hill Group.

Featured Stories

