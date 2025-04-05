Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $95.57, with a volume of 39558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOV. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $151.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $205,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

