Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Free Report) shares were down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Hunter Technology Stock Down 21.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$340,500.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.
About Hunter Technology
Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.
