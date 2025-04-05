Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

