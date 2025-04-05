Hurley Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,440 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

