Hurley Capital LLC Invests $164,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

