Hurley Capital LLC Invests $8.79 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.1% of Hurley Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.62. The stock has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.