Hurley Capital LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.