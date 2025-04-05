Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 61897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Iberdrola Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

