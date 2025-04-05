Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $13.88 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CRH by 40.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CRH by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 40.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

