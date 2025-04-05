ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 357,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,658% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

