IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 163802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$40.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.93.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.