Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.89 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 1377134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,238,000 after purchasing an additional 197,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,729,000 after buying an additional 649,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.