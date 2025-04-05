Insider Buying: Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Buys £15,036.44 in Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Marc Wilson bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £15,036.44 ($19,396.85).

LON:ANP opened at GBX 325 ($4.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.58. Anpario plc has a 1 year low of GBX 229.50 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 488.55 ($6.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anpario had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anpario plc will post 23.5757801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

