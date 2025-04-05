Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Insurance Australia Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3772 per share. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

