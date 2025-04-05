Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $400,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.31.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $144.73 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $275.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

