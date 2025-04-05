Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Raised by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.2% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,673. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $561.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.64 and its 200-day moving average is $620.96. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

