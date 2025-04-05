Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $451.58 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.