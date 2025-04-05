Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inuvo

Inuvo Stock Down 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

INUV stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 255,590 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.