Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $422.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.45 and a 200 day moving average of $504.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

