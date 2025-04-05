IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 9.3 %

IRIX opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.94. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 192.95%.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.