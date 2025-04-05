iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,201,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 541% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,641 shares.The stock last traded at $41.89 and had previously closed at $42.42.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

