iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.41 and traded as high as $69.68. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 7,517 shares.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

