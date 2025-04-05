iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $34.95. 11,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 12,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

