iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $242.37 and last traded at $243.50, with a volume of 590966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,671,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.