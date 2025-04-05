iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.58, with a volume of 152990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.89.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.