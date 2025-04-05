Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $113.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

