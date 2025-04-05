Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 12.3 %

APO opened at $108.22 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.