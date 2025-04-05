Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 1,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

About Jonestown Bank & Trust

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

