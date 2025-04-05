Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $9.74. Keppel shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1,923 shares traded.

Keppel Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.2816 dividend. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

