Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.05), with a volume of 16701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.26).

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 17.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £808.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.