Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Up 13.7% – Time to Buy?

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

