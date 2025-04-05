Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,310,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Life Design Station International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.
Life Design Station International Company Profile
Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
