Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Lithium ION Energy shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

