Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) vs. Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Financial Analysis

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 0 7 4 1 2.50 Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.76%. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 11.45% 8.46% 0.44% Intercorp Financial Services 21.03% 12.38% 1.38%

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Intercorp Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $18.60 billion 2.76 $6.79 billion $0.33 10.26 Intercorp Financial Services $6.54 billion 0.55 $346.47 million $3.02 10.34

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Intercorp Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, AMC, Embark Group, Citra, IWeb, Cavendish Online, and Tusker brand names. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It engages in the development, management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards; facilitation of payments and services through commercial stores; and installation and maintenance of infrastructure for transactions through electronic commerce modality and networks of payment methods processors. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

