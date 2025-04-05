Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.86 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.59). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.61), with a volume of 454,817 shares.

Luceco Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £195.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.15.

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Luceco had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Equities analysts predict that Luceco plc will post 12.5907591 EPS for the current year.

Luceco Increases Dividend

About Luceco

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.70. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

