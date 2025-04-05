Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 14,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 55,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Metallis Resources Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

